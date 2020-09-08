Teaser Trailer for Chloé Zhao's 'Nomadland' with Frances McDormand

Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for Nomadland, in anticipation of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this week. The third feature from acclaimed filmmaker Chloe Zhao, the film follows a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the "Great Recession", embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Starring Frances McDormand. Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West. This was also supposed to show at the Telluride Film Festival (before it was cancelled) and will also play at the Toronto Film Festival after Venice. There's not much to this teaser - only one 60 sec shot - but it's more than enough to get me excited for this.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. Nomadland is both written and directed by award-winning Chinese-American filmmaker Chloé Zhao, director of the films Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider previously; she is also directed Marvel's Eternals due for release next year. Based on the book by Jessica Bruder. Produced by Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, and Chloé Zhao. This is premiering first at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival this year. Searchlight Pictures will then release Chloe Zhao's Nomadland in select US theaters starting on December 4th later this year. First impression? Looking any good so far?