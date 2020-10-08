Teaser Trailer for David Fincher's 'Mank' About Making 'Citizen Kane'

"Tell the story you know." Netflix has unveiled a short teaser trailer for David Fincher's new film Mank, arriving this fall. Yes, it'll be out before the end of the year! Fincher is back!! This time he's directing a script originally written by his late father, Jack Fincher, about the writer of Citizen Kane, named Herman J. Mankiewicz. The black & white film follows "Mank's" tumultuous development of Orson Welles' iconic masterpiece Citizen Kane (1941) as he races to finish it. Starring Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, with a fantastic cast including Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Joseph Cross, Jamie McShane, Toby Leonard Moore, Monika Grossman, Charles Dance, and Tom Burke as Orson Welles. There isn't too much footage in this teaser, but it's just enough to whet our appetites for more. I've got a really good feeling about this one, Fincher ready to wow us as usual.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ photos) for David Fincher's Mank, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles. Mank is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Fincher, director of the films Alien 3, Se7en, The Game, Fight Club, Panic Room, Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl previously. The screenplay is written by the late Jack Fincher, David's father (who passed away in 2003). It's produced by Ceán Chaffin, David Fincher, Eric Roth, and Douglas Urbanski. This has not yet premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Netflix will release Fincher's Mank in select theaters starting in November, and streaming on Netflix starting December 4th. First impression?