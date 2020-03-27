Teaser Trailer for Doggie Doc Film 'Stray' About Stray Dogs in Istanbul

"See the world through their eyes." Dogwoof has debuted a short teaser trailer for yet another new doggie documentary, this one titled simply Stray. The film looks a bit like a spiritual sequel or double feature with Kedi, this time about stray dogs on the streets of Istanbul (while Kedi is about the iconic cats of Istanbul). In Stray, a trio of canine outcasts roam the streets of Istanbul. Through their eyes and ears, we are shown an intimate portrait of the life of a city and its people. This was set to premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. A "memorable journey that won't be easy to shake, the film allows its soulful canine protagonist to command the screen, and, in the process, become visible in a region where so many [other] individuals are forced to remain unseen." I love every and any dog doc and this one, of course, looks absolutely wonderful.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Lo's doc Stray, direct from Dogwoof's YouTube:

This beautiful film from director Elizabeth Lo brings us into the world of Zeytin, a stray dog living life on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey. Deceptively simple and wonderfully touching, Stray is a tour-de-force of documentary filmmaking. Lo shows us the fragile world through Zeytin’s eyes, taking the audience to seemingly impossible places, all while staying quite literally grounded. Stray is directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Elizabeth Lo, making her feature directorial debut with this doc after a number of award-winning shorts previously. Produced by Shane Boris and Elizabeth Lo. The doc was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year until it was postponed. Dogwoof will release Lo's Stray worldwide - no release date has been set yet. Visit their website for more info & updates. Who else wants to watch this film?