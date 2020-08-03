Teaser Trailer for Don Hertzfeldt's 'World of Tomorrow Episode Three'

Surprise! Look who's back with something to help make 2020 better! Out of nowhere, beloved Austin, TX-based animation filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt has debuted a teaser trailer for his latest project - World of Tomorrow Episode Three. The full title, as revealed in this trailer, is officially World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime. Which is a reference to Emily Prime from the previous episode. Yes, he's back with another World of Tomorrow animated short film and that's all we know so far! Hertzfeldt tweeted out today that "it's almost time" - which is very good news. There's no other information currently available, and we don't know when this will arrive or where it will premiere, but this is an exciting reveal nonetheless. Especially for those who've been waiting for something from Hertzfeldt, who debuted his last short film World of Tomorrow Episode Two in 2017. Check out the first teaser below.

First teaser trailer for Don Hertzfeldt's World of Tomorrow Episode Three, direct from YouTube:

No synopsis or plot information for this new film is available yet. World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime is once again written and directed by American animation filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt, director of the acclaimed sci-fi short films World of Tomorrow (in 2015) and World of Tomorrow Episode Two: The Burden of Other People's Thoughts (in 2017), as well as the feature-length film It's Such a Beautiful Day. He's also been nominated for two Best Animated Short Academy Awards previously, for World of Tomorrow (in 2016) and for Rejected (in 2001). Hertzfeldt is based in Austin, TX and you can follow him @donhertzfeldt. You can rent/watch more of his films on his Vimeo or find out more info on his official website. Stay tuned for info and updates on Episode Three. Who's ready for this already?