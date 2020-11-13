Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'Tiger' Doc About Golf Legend Tiger Woods

"He will transcend this game…" HBO has unveiled the first teaser trailer for an epic biopic documentary titled Tiger, a monumental and definitive look at the life and times of golf legend Tiger Woods. The doc will be released as a two-part "series" premiering together in January 2021 - a look at the life, success and scandals of golfer Tiger Woods. Co-directed by doc filmmakers Matthew Hamachek & Matthew Heineman (of Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, and The Boy from Medellín). "Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods," EVP of HBO Sports Peter Nelson states. "His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered — not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him… Directors Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek provide viewers a definitively nuanced portrait of Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods." This is a only first look teaser, but I'm already hooked. Let's go.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Hamachek & Heineman's doc Tiger, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Tiger is a two-part documentary offering a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark, spiraling road that eventually led to a legendary sports comeback, culminated by his victory at the 2019 Masters. It highlights never-before-seen-footage and interviews with those who know Tiger Woods best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; his father Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence for the first time. Tiger is co-directed by acclaimed doc filmmakers Matthew Hamachek (editor on City of Ghosts, Amanda Knox, Cartel Land, Gideon's Army) and Matthew Heineman (director of Our Time, Escape Fire, Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, The Boy from Medellín). Exec produced by Alex Gibney, Trevor Davidoski, Jenna Millman, Stacey Offman, and Richard Perello. HBO will debut the Tiger series streaming starting in January 2021.