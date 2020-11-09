Teaser Trailer for 'In Silico' Doc Film About a Frustrated Neuroscientist

"I decided to follow the progress of a scientist who believed he could build a brain in a decade." Couple 3 Films has released a quick teaser trailer for a documentary called In Silico, which is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival running online this month. Description from the fest: Director Noah Hutton embarks on a 10-year project following a visionary neuroscientist's quest to build a computer simulation of a brain. With unprecedented access to the inner workings of a multimillion-dollar scientific project led by Henry Markram and a roster of characters that involves the who's who of neuroscience, the audience is led on a journey that poses provocative philosophical, ethical, and scientific questions. The film's title (In Silico) is an expression used to mean "performed on computer or via computer simulation." The expression was first used in public in 1989 in the workshop "Cellular Automata: Theory and Applications" in Los Alamos, NM. Of course this looks fascinating, and I am particularly intrigued by the infighting in the neuroscience world.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Noah Hutton's documentary In Silico, direct from YouTube:

A young filmmaker sets out to document a brilliant neuroscientist who has become frustrated with his field's status quo. With time elapsing and millions of dollars on the line, In Silico explores an audacious 10-year quest to simulate the entire human brain on supercomputers. Along the way, it reveals the profound beauty of tiny mistakes and bold predictions - a controversial space where scientific process meets ego, and where the lines between objectivity and ambition blur. In Silico is directed by American filmmaker Noah Hutton, director of the doc films Crude Independence, More to Live For, King for Two Days, and Deep Time previously, as well as the features Mosaic and Lapsis, and a few other short films. Produced by Taylor Hess, Jesse Miller, and Kellen Quinn. The film will be premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival this month. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Visit the doc film's official website.