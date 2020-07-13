Teaser Trailer for Irish Dark Comedy Musical 'Redemption of a Rogue'

"A tale of great deluge falls into my mind… a tale from the gutter." WildCard in the UK has released the first teaser trailer for the film Redemption of a Rogue, a "dark comedy musical" from Ireland. This film just premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh this month and won the top prizes at the festival - Best Irish Film and Best Irish First Feature. Redemption of a Rogue follows Jimmy, played by Aaron Monaghan, on his road to redemption after returning to his hometown of Cavan. Stuck in a Groundhog Day-like purgatory, Jimmy embarks on a sacrificial and outlandish journey to rid himself of his guilt and shame from the past, ultimately redeeming himself through love. And lots of beer, too? This also stars Aisling O'Mara, Kieran Roche, Liz Fitzgibbon, Kevin McGahern, and Pat McCabe. A great teaser for an award-winning film.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Philip Doherty's Redemption of a Rogue, from YouTube:

