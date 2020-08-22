Teaser Trailer for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson

"I'm vengeance." Warner Bros has revealed an awesome first teaser trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman as part of the DC FanDome virtual event this weekend (along with WW84 and Snyder Cut trailers). The movie hasn't even finished filming - they had to stop earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic - but will resume later in the fall. Reeves introduces the film: "We're in year two, it’s the Gotham experiment. What can he do that will finally change this place; he is charting what he’s doing and not having any of the affect that he wants to have. That's when the murders begin to happen…" Reeves' The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, along with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard. Not only a stellar cast, but this looks tremendous - as expected with Reeves at the helm. Such a dark, gritty, somber vibe to this but all the better. Fire up that rad Batmobile! Check this out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Matt Reeves' The Batman, direct from WB's YouTube:

A billionaire socialite and heir of Wayne Enterprises who dedicates himself to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a masked vigilante. Set early on after Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham. The Batman is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Matt Reeves, the director of the movies The Pallbearer, Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin; based on the character created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Produced by Dylan Clark and Matt Reeves. Warner Bros will release Reeves' The Batman in theaters everywhere starting on October 1st, 2021 next year. First impression? Your thoughts?