Teaser Trailer for Pixar's New Sparkshort 'Out' Streaming on Disney+

"Just look them in the eyes and say, 'Mom, Dad…'" Disney+ has revealed a teaser trailer for a new short film from Pixar titled Out, part of their "experimental storytelling" series called "SparkShorts". We featured a number of these shorts last year before they stopped putting them online so they could instead debut them all on Disney+ as one of their streaming offers. Out is a 9-minute short about a gay man named Greg, who hasn't yet come out to his parents. They unexpectedly show up at his home just before he's about to move, and his cute dog Jim helps encourage him to tell them the truth. With the voice of Kyle McDaniel as Greg. Directed by Steven Hunter, who works in the animation department. The short is already available to watch on Disney+ now, quietly released last week. There's a lovely painterly style that's also quite unique for Pixar.

Here's the official teaser trailer (+ poster) for Pixar's Sparkshort Out, direct from Disney+'s YouTube:

On an average day, Greg's life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious little dog - but despite all of this, Greg has a secret. Today is different, though. With some help from his precocious pup, and a little bit of magic, Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide. Out is both written & directed by Steven Hunter (aka Steven Clay Hunter), making his directorial debut. He has worked at Pixar for years in the animation department, also on with visual effects (on Finding Dory). Produced by Max Sachar. Developed by Pixar in their SparkShorts program launched to "discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows." Hunter's Out is available to watch now streaming on Disney+.