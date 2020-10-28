Teaser Trailer for Ramin Bahrani's Empowering Film 'The White Tiger'

"I'm just one who has woken up, when the rest of you are still sleeping." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for the new film by Ramin Bahrani (Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, 99 Homes) titled The White Tiger, heading to India to make a film about a poor servant who breaks free from working for rich masters. From acclaimed writer-director Ramin Bahrani comes the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and rise to the top of the heap - in his own way. The White Tiger is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The book is praised for having: "this is the authentic voice of the Third World, like you've never heard it before." This looks awesome! Really digging the vibe here, and the music in this trailer is just perfect. Just the kind of modern "rags to riches" story we need right now (and that Slumdog reference - ha!).

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, from Netflix's YouTube:

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his own epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas), who just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing—a servant—so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram finally rebels against a rigged & unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. The White Tiger is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, director of the films Strangers, Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, 99 Homes, and Fahrenheit 451 previously. Based on the bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Produced by Mukul Deora and Ramin Bahrani. Netflix will debut Bahrani's The White Tiger in select US theaters this December, then streaming on Netflix globally on January 22nd.