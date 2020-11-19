Teaser Trailer for Robert Rodriguez's New Sequel 'We Can Be Heroes'

"We've never dealt with anything like this before." Netflix has revealed a fun teaser for Robert Rodriguez's new movie We Can Be Heroes, launching streaming on Netflix on January 1st to kick off 2021. This is another new kids adventure superhero movie that is actually a sort-of sequel to Rodriguez's beloved hit The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D. When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world. Full of action and heart, We Can Be Heroes is directed by Robert Rodriguez (of all the Spy Kids movies and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D) and stars YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza. This teaser is only a first look reveal but it's exactly the Sharkboy & Lavagirl follow-up you'd expect, with tons of CGI and kids being kids.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). She teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team. We Can Be Heroes is written and directed by American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, director of El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, Spy Kids 1 - 4, Grindhouse's Planet Terror, Sin City, Machete 1 & 2, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Alita: Battle Angel previously. This is a sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D film. Netflix will release Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes streaming starting on January 1st, 2021 at the beginning of the New Year.