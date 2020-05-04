Teaser Trailer for Russian-Produced 'Chernobyl: Abyss' Disaster Movie

Get ready to dive into the abyss! While this trailer isn't brand new (it first debuted a few months ago), it's still worth featuring anyway - because there's no dialogue and it's all visuals. And because people may still be catching up with the remarkable HBO series "Chernobyl" (like me! holy shit it's good!), and wondering if there's a Russian version. Well, here it is! Sort of. Chernobyl: Abyss is the "first large-scale Russian film" about the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster in 1986. It has a few major power producers behind it (who also produced the award-winning films Loveless, Beanpole) and is directed by Russian actor Danila Kozlovsky (from Hardcore Henry, Viking, The Coach). The focus seems to be on the three men recruited for one of the most dangerous missions - to don diving suits and go inside the plant to open a water release valve so that the entire thing doesn't explode (again). The movie stars Danila Kozlovsky, Oksana Akinshina, Filipp Avdeev, Ravshana Kurkova, Nikolay Kozak, and Igor Chernevich. A super intense first look trailer.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Danila Kozlovsky's Chernobyl: Abyss, direct from YouTube:

This is the first large-scale Russian film that tells about the consequences of the Chernobyl accident and the people who managed to prevent a global catastrophe at the cost of their lives. Firefighter Alexey, at first glance, does not look like a hero at all. Engineer Valery and military diver Boris volunteer to go with him on a dangerous mission. There is almost no time to develop a detailed plan. Due to the approach of the melting core, the water in the reservoir under the reactor is getting hotter every hour. The group has a deadly goal – to descend into the inferno and prevent, perhaps, the most terrible outcome of the disaster. Chernobyl: Abyss, originally known as Чернобыль: Бездна, is directed by Russian actor-turned-filmmaker Danila Kozlovsky, making his second feature film after directing The Coach previously. The screenplay is written by Elena Ivanova and Aleksey Kazakov. Produced by Danila Kozlovsky, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky, and Vadim Vereshchagin. The film will release in Russian cinemas in October later this year. There's still no international release dates set yet for Chernobyl: Abyss - stay tuned for updates. Interested?