Teaser Trailer for School Scandal 'Bad Education' with Hugh Jackman

"I have been doing some digging. I'm… concerned… with what I found." HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for the film Bad Education, which received rave reviews out of the Toronto Film Festival last fall. The film is a fictionalized version of the true story of the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in history - about schools on Long Island. You can read more about it in this NY Magazine article. Hugh Jackman stars as Frank Tassone, the superintendent caught up in an embezzling scheme involving him and a few of his employees. The cast includes Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kathrine Narducci, and Alex Wolff. This looks extremely good, oh damn I can't wait to see it. Everyone was talking about this at TIFF last year, and it certainly seems worthy of all that buzz, at least from this first look teaser.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Cory Finley's Bad Education, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman, serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. He’s forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others— and himself. Bad Education is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Cory Finley, his second feature film after directing Thoroughbreds previously, and a short film. The screenplay is written by Mike Makowsky. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. HBO will release Finley's Bad Education streaming exclusively starting April 25th this spring. First impression? Who's in?