Teaser Trailer for Witty Stuck-in-a-Cabin Horror Comedy 'Scare Me'

"Cue convenient thunder & lightning." Shudder has revealed a teaser trailer for an indie horror comedy film titled Scare Me, marking the feature directorial debut of actor / writer Josh Ruben. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight category, and it's a clever take on mumblecore, stuck-in-a-cabin, meta horror storytelling. It's about two horror writers, who end up battling in a cabin over who's horror stories are better. During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories. The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin. The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller. Starring Josh Ruben and Aya Cash, along with Chris Redd and Rebecca Drysdale. This is a fun one to watch with all your friends, because it's spooky but also witty and enjoyable. You'll laugh, you'll scream, you'll laugh more.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Josh Ruben's Scare Me, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

Fred (Josh Ruben), a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While out jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they're visited by a horror fan (Chris Redd) who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings. Scare Me is both written and directed by American actor / writer / comedian / filmmaker Josh Ruben, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Shudder will release Ruben's Scare Me streaming starting October 1st this fall. Who's curious to see more?