Tessa Thompson Falls for Nnamdi Asomugha in 'Sylvie's Love' Trailer

"Is he cute?" "I didn't really notice… that much." Amazon Prime has released an official trailer for Sylvie's Love, a classic romance set in New York City. This begins in the 1950s, telling the story of a young woman named Sylvie, played by Tessa Thompson, who works at her father's record shop in Harlem. There she meets Robert, played by former NFL defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha in his first major role, who is a jazz saxophonist with dreams of making it big. The two strike up a romance, but as the years past they drift apart, each trying to develop their careers. But love and fate brings them together once again, and their story continues many years later. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and will be available on Amazon at Christmas. The full cast includes Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, and Jemima Kirke. Writer / director Eugene Ashe "combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love." Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eugene Ashe's Sylvie's Love, from Amazon's YouTube:

In Sylvie's Love, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in TV, spends her summer days helping around her father's record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie's career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Sylvie's Love is written and directed by Harlem native filmmaker Eugene Ashe, his second feature following Homecoming previously; and a former Sony Music recording artist. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Amazon will debut Ashe's Sylvie's Love streaming on Prime Video starting on December 25th, Christmas Day, late this year.