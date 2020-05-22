The Academy's Tribute to the Power of Movies During These Times

Thank You, Movies. Movies are always there for us, ready to be watched anytime, ready to make us laugh and cry. We're living in unprecedented times, in a changed world due to a pandemic that has taken over the entire planet. Even though we've all been doing our best to stay at home in quarantine, and stop the spread of the coronavirus, it hasn't been easy. But thank goodness for movies! The Academy writes: "Grateful for the movies that have lifted us up, made us laugh and transported us during these unsettling times." They've published a short video capturing some of the wonderful movie moments from social media over these last few months. And it's a beautiful reminder of how much movies mean to us - to each and every last one of us.

Video posted by The Academy. Description from YouTube: "Here's how the movies have been there for us during quarantine." This was put together to celebrate cinema and how movies continue to bring us together during the pandemic - while we're all stuck at home, or worried about our family & friends, or working hard to keep the world going. Many people have been creating their own fun "movie theater at home" videos for social media, and hosting movie nights all the time. It's the best way to keep the excitement for movies even when we don't have movie theaters to go to yet. But they'll be back eventually, and we'll be back out there eventually. Until then, stay safe and stay healthy. And we hope you enjoy whatever you're watching tonight.