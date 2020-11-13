'The Changin' Times of Ike White' Doc Film Trailer About the Musician

"Ike was very serious about his music, and rehearsed and practiced every day." Kino Lorber has debuted an official trailer for a music documentary titled The Changin' Times of Ike White, profiling the life and times and songs of Ike White. This premiered at the Camden Film Festival and IDFA last year, and it also played at DOC NYC last fall. Ike White was a musical prodigy serving life in prison since age 19. His luck changed when he had the opportunity to record in prison the album called Changin' Times (the first ever commercial album recorded inside an American prison by an inmate - in 1976) with WAR producer Jerry Goldstein. Decades later, filmmaker Daniel Vernon tracks down White out of prison, living in obscurity, and the story takes dramatic twists. "You'll want to buy a ticket and see it before your friends discover it first and tell you about it." I am very curious to know where he went, what he's up to now, and what really happened.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Vernon's doc The Changin' Times of Ike White, from YouTube:

Released in 1974, "Changin' Times" is a stunning album of songs recorded in extraordinary circumstances - the first ever commercial album recorded inside an American prison by an inmate. It's creator was a musical prodigy, Ike White, who was jailed for life at the age of 19 for murder. With never-before-seen archive, the film charts Ike's journey out from prison into industry adulation and life as a free man, eventually leading to his reinvention as a performer for hire called David Maestro. The Changin' Times of Ike White is directed by doc filmmaker Daniel Vernon, director of the doc films The Miraculous Tales of Mickey McGuigan, Miraculous Tales, and Mandela My Dad and Me previously, as well as lots of TV work. This first premiered at the Camden Film Festival last year, and also played at IDFA. Kino Lorber will release Vernon's The Changin' Times of Ike White in "virtual cinemas" in the US starting December 4th this fall.