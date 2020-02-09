'The Farewell' & 'Uncut Gems' Big Winners at 2020 Indie Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards are an annual award given in the name of independent film, featuring all of the indie films which deserve the honor and recognition that they usually don't receive - celebrating their 35th year. The 2020 winners of the Spirit Awards were announced Saturday before the Oscars at a ceremony in Santa Monica. The two main winners: Lulu Wang's The Farewell, taking home the top prize, and Uncut Gems, which won Best Director(s) & Editing, along with Adam Sandler nabbing the prize for Best Male Lead. The rest of the nominees from 2019 included many stellar films that got snubbed by other award shows, a much better selection than the Academy Awards. These are always a nice counter-balance to the Oscars, especially with Uncut and Farewell leading the way. Read on for the list of Indie Spirits results.

You'll notice an [IMDb] link next to each film. This is so you can discover great new films, because there is guaranteed to be at least one film you've never heard of in here. Read on for a complete list of nominees and winners from the 35th Independent Spirit Awards. Winners from each category are designated in BOLD.

BEST FEATURE

A Hidden Life [IMDb]

Clemency [IMDb]

The Farewell [IMDb]

Marriage Story [IMDb]

Uncut Gems [IMDb]

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Booksmart [IMDb]

The Climb [IMDb]

Diane [IMDb]

The Last Black Man in San Francisco [IMDb]

The Mustang [IMDb]

See You Yesterday [IMDb]

BEST DIRECTOR

Alma Har'el - Honey Boy [IMDb]

Lorene Scafaria - Hustlers [IMDb]

Julius Onah - Luce [IMDb]

Robert Eggers - The Lighthouse [IMDb]

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems [IMDb]

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust - Give Me Liberty [IMDb]

Kelvin Harrison Jr. - Luce [IMDb]

Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse [IMDb]

Matthias Schoenaerts - The Mustang [IMDb]

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems [IMDb]

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen - Colewell [IMDb]

Hong Chau - Driveways [IMDb]

Elisabeth Moss - Her Smell [IMDb]

Mary Kay Place - Diane [IMDb]

Alfre Woodard - Clemency [IMDb]

Renée Zellweger - Judy [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse [IMDb]

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy [IMDb]

Shia LaBeouf - Honey Boy [IMDb]

Jonathan Majors - The Last Black Man in San Francisco [IMDb]

Wendell Pierce - Burning Cane [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers [IMDb]

Taylor Russell - Waves [IMDb]

Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer - Give Me Liberty [IMDb]

Octavia Spencer - Luce [IMDb]

Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell [IMDb]

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story [IMDb]

Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder - To Dust [IMDb]

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems [IMDb]

Chinonye Chukwu - Clemency [IMDb]

Tarell Alvin McCraney - High Flying Bird [IMDb]

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol - See You Yesterday [IMDb]

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen - Driveways [IMDb]

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy - Blow the Man Down [IMDb]

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe - Greener Grass [IMDb]

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger - The Vast of Night [IMDb]

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl - Hustlers [IMDb]

Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse [IMDb]

Natasha Braier - Honey Boy [IMDb]

Chananun Chotrungroj - The Third Wife [IMDb]

Pawel Pogorzelski - Midsommar [IMDb]

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau - The Third Wife [IMDb]

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems [IMDb]

Tyler L. Cook - Sword of Trust [IMDb]

Louise Ford - The Lighthouse [IMDb]

Kirill Mikhanovsky - Give Me Liberty [IMDb]

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory [IMDb]

Apollo 11 [IMDb]

For Sama [IMDb]

Honeyland [IMDb]

Island of the Hungry Ghosts [IMDb]

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Invisible Life (Brazil) [IMDb]

Les Misérables (France) [IMDb]

Parasite (South Korea) [IMDb]

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France) [IMDb]

Retablo (Peru) [IMDb]

The Souvenir (United Kingdom) [IMDb]

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Best feature made for less than $500,000.

Give Me Liberty [IMDb]

Burning Cane [IMDb]

Colewell [IMDb]

Premature [IMDb]

Wild Nights with Emily [IMDb]

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach [IMDb]

For Best Ensemble: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever.

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Rashaad Ernesto Green - Director of Premature [IMDb]

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Jaddoland - Nadia Shihab [IMDb]

THE BONNIE AWARD

Kelly Reichardt [IMDb]

For last year's list of nominees and winners, with filmmaker Barry Jenkins and his film If Beale Street Could Talk picking up most of the major wins - click here. This year's set of nominees for the Indie Spirits includes a few Oscar crossovers, but many of the films that they missed ended up being featured in these nominees. Which is a relief! Because there's so many films that deserve to be highlighted. I'm especially happy about The Lighthouse winning Best Cinematography (it's one of my Top 10 of 2019), and Zhao Shuzhen from The Farewell winning Best Supporting, along with The Farewell taking home the big one. It's also great to see films like Luce, and Honey Boy, and Waves, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Hustlers earn so many deserving nominations at all. As usual, all of these little films are worth watching and discovering and sharing with friends. These are the real gems of the movie industry and always the very best of the best.

For more: SpiritAwards.com. A big indie congratulations to all of 2020's winners & nominees!