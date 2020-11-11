The Fight for Middle East Peace Profiled in 'The Human Factor' Doc

"We saw the world the way we wanted it to be, we did not see the owrld the way it was." Sony Classics has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary titled The Human Factor, which played at lots of fests last year including the Hamptons, Chicago, AFI Docs, Denver, and Telluride Film Festivals. From the Oscar-nominated director of The Gatekeepers comes the untold, behind-the-scenes story of America's 30-year effort to secure peace in the Middle East, told from the perspective of the US negotiators. Reviews describe it as a "masterful summation of the Arab-Israeli conflict" that can help us understand better what is going on. Another review states: "As significant as it is drop dead fascinating, offering not only intimate personal stories, but also potent insights into what went wrong so many times in that most incendiary part of the world." This documentary looks remarkably compelling and eye-opening - an important story to tell.

Here's the first official trailer for Dror Moreh's documentary The Human Factor, direct from YouTube:

With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, Dror Moreh's documentary The Human Factor is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years, of how the United States came within reach of pulling off the impossible – securing peace between Israel and its neighbors. Today, the need to learn from past mistakes couldn't be more urgent. The Human Factor is made by Academy Award-nominated Israeli cinematographer / filmmaker Dror Moreh, director of the docs Sharon and The Gatekeepers previously, and other projects. Produced by Teddy Leifer and Dror Moreh. This premiered at the Hamptons, Telluride, and Chicago Film Festivals last year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Moreh's The Human Factor doc in "virtual cinemas" sometime later this year - stay tuned for the exact release date. Interested to learn more?