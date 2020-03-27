The First Word Podcast - Revisiting Wolfgang Petersen's 'Outbreak'

"You have to admire its simplicity. It's one billionth our size and it's beating us." Grab this latest podcast episode for a live discussion about the 1995 virus outbreak action thriller Outbreak, directed by Wolfgang Petersen. With the coronavirus pandemic on everyone's minds, we revisited one of our favorite virus movies - Outbreak starring Dustin Hoffman & Rene Russo. Both of us grew up watching this movie, so we decided to have a chat about why it's so good. In addition to commenting on the state of cinema at the moment and our hope that we'll be able to get this virus under control and open the theaters again soon. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast with in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. Tune in below.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #31 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on acast, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher.

Our topic: Outbreak (dir. Wolfgang Petersen)

Contagion (dir. Steven Soderbergh)

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.