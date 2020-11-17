'The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone' Official Trailer

"Friends: our business together is done." Paramount has debuted a trailer for The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, the latest update from Francis Ford Coppola. He's been tinkering with his films for a while now, going back and re-editing and updating them per his desires. After finishing up his latest cut of Apocalypse Now, Coppola has gone back to work on The Godfather series - specifically The Godfather: Part III. Along with remastered sound and video, this "Coda" includes a new beginning and ending, as well as changes to scenes, shots, and music cues. The resulting project reflects author Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola's original intentions of The Godfather: Part III, and delivers, in the words of Coppola, "a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II." If you say, Francis. The film stars Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Franc D'Ambrosio, Bridget Fonda, George Hamilton, Joe Mantegna, Talia Shire, Eli Wallach, Sofia Coppola, and Raf Vallone. I don't know if Coppola tinkering around years later is a good idea, but it's hard to say I'm not curious to watch anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Coda, from YouTube:

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, director/screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola brings a definitive new edit and restoration of the final film in his epic Godfather trilogy—Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), now in his 60s, seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire. That successor could be fiery Vincent (Andy Garcia)… but he may also be the spark that turns Michael's hope of business legitimacy into an inferno of mob violence. The film's meticulously restored picture and sound, under the supervision of American Zoetrope and Paramount Pictures, includes a new beginning and ending, as well as changes to scenes, shots, and music cues. The resulting project reflects author Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola’s original intentions of The Godfather: Part III, and delivers, in the words of Coppola, "a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II." The Godfather Coda is directed by Francis Ford Coppola (as The Godfather: Part III) originally released in late 1990 following his work on Rumble Fish, The Cotton Club, Peggy Sue Got Married, Gardens of Stone, and Tucker: The Man and His Dream. Paramount Pictures will release Coppola's The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone in select theaters on December 4th, then on Blu-ray / VOD starting December 8th this fall. Who wants to watch?