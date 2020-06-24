'The Silencing' Trailer with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Annabelle Wallis

"Sheriff, behind you!" Saban Films has unveiled a trailer for an indie thriller titled The Silencing, from filmmaker Robin Pront. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars as a reformed hunter now living in isolation on a wildlife sanctuary. He becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local Sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago. Annabelle Wallis co-stars as the sheriff, both trying to figure out who this mysterious killer is and stop him before he takes more lives. Also starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josh Cruddas. This sounds and looks fairly derivative, but there are some cool shots - mainly with Coster-Waldau walking around in the forest to find this killer. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robin Pront's The Silencing, direct from Saban's YouTube:

A reformed hunter (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and a sheriff (Annabelle Wallis) are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped the hunter’s daughter five years ago. The Silencing is directed by Belgian filmmaker Robin Pront, his second feature after making The Ardennes previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Micah Ranum. Produced by Cybill Lui Eppich. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will release Pront's The Silencing in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 14th this summer. Intrigued?