The Tale of a Taxidermy Bigfoot in Documentary Film 'Big Fur' Trailer

"Thing that I find most frustrating about it – is that I know the creature is real." 1091 Media has unveiled an official trailer for a wacky true story documentary called Big Fur, which premiered at the Virginia Film Festival last year and also played at the Slamdance Film Festival earlier this year. The film profiles a world renowned taxidermist named Ken Walker, who lives on the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies. His latest challenge is completing a seven feet tall taxidermy Bigfoot called "Patty", based on the one seen in the infamous 1967 shaky cam footage. "Big Fur is a wry portrait of an eccentric artist-hero, with an unshakable belief that eventually he'll find true love. Or the hairy, 800-pound validation of his life's quest. It’s also an insider's view of taxidermy as an under-appreciated art form." And a "call to preserve the last wilderness. Because when there is no mystery left in the deep, dark forest, we'll have lost more than Bigfoot." Very true.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Wayne's doc Big Fur, direct from YouTube:

Ken Walker is a World Champion taxidermist. Ken specializes in re-creating extinct & endangered species out of other animal’s hides, like his famous saber-toothed tiger and giant panda. Wild animals are not the only way Ken makes a lifelike impression — he used to be a professional Roy Orbison impersonator. But these days, his Pretty Woman is eight feet tall and covered in fur — his re-creation of 'Patty', the female Bigfoot seen in that shaky 1967 movie. Big Fur documents Ken's meticulous Bigfoot re-creation from start to finish, where it is unveiled at the World Taxidermy Championships.While Ken would love to win 'Best in Show', his real hope is that putting Patty on display will prompt some hunter to open his freezer and pull out the proof that Bigfoot is real. Instead, it’s Ken's love life that gets thawed out. Big Fur is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Dan Wayne, making his feature directorial debut. This initially premiered at the Virginia Film Festival last year. 1091 will release Wayne's Big Fur direct-to-VOD starting August 11th.