They're Alive! Official Trailer for 'Toys of Terror' Holiday Horror Film

"We're going to get you." Warner Bros has released the official trailer for a Christmas horror movie titled Toys of Terror, being released direct-to-VOD at the end of this month (just in time for Halloween). A big family moves into a dusty old house in the snowy woods of Washington with hopes of it being a nice holiday escape. But the kids soon discover a stash of old toys that just so happen to belong to a creepy ghost boy. As stranger and stranger things start to happen, some of the kids begin to sense that something in the house is not quite right… Starring Kyana Teresa, Georgia Waters, Verity Marks, Dayo Ade, Saul Elias, and Zoe Fish. This looks super creepy, especially the helmet and the monkey toy (ahhh), and I love mixing in Christmas with horror because that doesn't happen often. Yet another scary horror movie to keep an eye on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Verso's Toys of Terror, direct from WB's YouTube:

David & Hannah Cashman have promised their family a fun Christmas getaway, but when they arrive at a grand, old house in the snowy woods of Washington and are greeted by familiar construction foreman, the kids realize their parent’s plan to make it a working vacation; renovating the place in the hopes of flipping it. Alicia, the eldest child, is annoyed but the younger kids are soon distracted when, wandering through the creepy mansion, they find a stash of old toys in an abandoned playroom and take to them instantly. Before long, they seem to be inseparable from their new playthings, much to the consternation of their nanny Rose who, along with Alicia, senses that something in the house is not quite right… As stranger and stranger things start to happen, Rose and Alicia have a hunch that there may be more to the history of the old house than the Cashman’s are letting on. Can the family escape with their lives – or will they stay forever in the crumbling house, never to celebrate another Christmas again? Toys of Terror is directed by Australian filmmaker Nicholas Verso, director of the films Max: A Cautionary Tale and Boys in the Trees previously. The screenplay is written by Dana Gould. Warner Bros will release Verso's Toys of Terror direct-to-VOD starting on October 27th, then on Blu-ray / DVD in January. Who wants to watch?