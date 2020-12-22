They're Back! 'Coming 2 America' Official Trailer with Murphy & Hall

"Well, I'll be damned! Look who done come up in here!" Amazon has revealed the first trailer for Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved comedy classic Coming to America from 1988. Both boys are back! Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet the unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda. This "all-new hilarious adventure" has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall both return as Akeem and Semmi, joined by Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy. Featuring costumes by Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter. This plays much more like a teaser trailer re-introducing to the characters, not much footage from their new adventure. But I'm still looking forward to this! Should be a crazy fun time.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Brewer's Coming 2 America, direct from YouTube:

"A sequel is in the heir." Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation back to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Coming 2 America is directed by the acclaimed American filmmaker Craig Brewer, director of the films The Poor & Hungry, Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan, Footloose, and Dolemite Is My Name previously. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield, from a story by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew. Based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. Produced by Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy. Amazon will release Brewer's Coming 2 America streaming exclusively starting on March 5th, 2021 coming up soon. First impression? Who's interested?