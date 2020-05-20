MOVIE TRAILERS

Third Trailer for Mysterious Southern Gothic Horror Film 'Antebellum'

by
May 20, 2020
Antebellum Trailer

"Take back your life!" Lionsgate has revealed a third trailer for the horror-thriller Antebellum, starring singer / actress Janelle Monáe. The first two trailers have also been very vague - each one revealing just a little bit more from the film. This one seems to have many of the most impressive shots so far. What exactly is this?! The synopsis only states an author "finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality & must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late." From music video / advertising biz directors Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, now making their feature debut. The full cast includes Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Marque Richardson. The film has been rescheduled for release in August at the end of the summer.

Here's the third trailer (+ promo tweet) for Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz's Antebellum, via YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first teaser trailer for Bush & Renz's Antebellum here, or the second trailer here.

In this terrifying new thriller, successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. Antebellum is both written and directed by filmmakers Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, making their feature film debut with this after years of working in advertising, music videos, and creating other videos for various clients. Produced by Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment; with Lezlie Wills and Zev Foreman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. Lionsgate will release Bush & Renz's Antebellum in theaters everywhere starting on August 21st late this summer. So how does that look? Still want to watch?

