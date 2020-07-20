Thomas Jane & Anne Heche in Mystery Thriller 'The Vanished' Trailer

"I'm not going anywhere - until my daughter is back here, with me, safely." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for the film The Vanished, a mysterious psychological thriller about a married couple whose daughter suddenly disappears without a trace. Not to be confused with the South Korean thriller also titled The Vanished, this film (formerly known as Hour of Lead) tells the story of a husband and wife that will stop at nothing to find her missing daughter, who vanished on a family camping trip. When the police don't catch any leads, the duo take over, leading to a shocking revelation. As is always the case. Starring Thomas Jane, Anne Heche, Jason Patric, Gregory Harrison, and Peter Facinelli. This looks as derivative as the plot sounds, nothing much of interest here. This trailer also shows quite a bit from the film - watch out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Facinelli's The Vanished, direct from YouTube:

A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when parents Paul and Wendy discover their young daughter has vanished without a trace. Stopping at nothing to find her, the search for the truth leads to a shocking revelation in this psychological thriller. The Vanished, formerly known as Hour of Lead, is both written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Peter Facinelli, his second feature after directing the film Breaking & Exiting previously. It's produced by Jeff Elliott, Brandon Menchen, and Sasha Yelaun. This first premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival earlier this year. Saban Films will release Facinelli's The Vanished direct-to-VOD and select theaters (or not) starting on August 21st this summer. Interested in watching it?