Thomas Jane in Trailer for Werewolf Horror Thriller 'Hunter's Moon'

"I want you to close that door and lock it!" Because that will save you! Lionsgate has released a trailer for a horror thriller titled Hunter's Moon, a direct-to-VOD werewolf film from an executive producer of Live Free or Die Hard, 16 Blocks, and Hostage. This is also known as The Orchard, before the new title change, because it takes place at an orchard, of course. A sheriff makes a strange discovery when he's gets called to an orchard where three teenage sisters have been attacked by a band of young delinquents. But it's not just the kids that are tearing people apart. Hunter's Moon stars Thomas Jane as the sheriff, plus Jay Mohr, Sean Patrick Flanery, Katrina Bowden, Amanda Wyss, and India Ennenga. Check this out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster art) for Michael Caissie's Hunter's Moon, from YouTube (via B-D):

When their parents leave town, three teenage girls decide to throw a party in their new country home. But when a gang of dangerous local boys with sinister intentions turn up, the women are forced to not only defend themselves from the evil inside of the house, but an unseen bloodthirsty predator that is hunting them one by one outside of the house. Hunter's Moon, also known as The Orchard, is written and directed by filmmaker Michael Caissie, making his feature directorial debut after one short film and other TV work previously. Produced by Michael Caissie, Jay Mohr, Christopher Sherman, Leah Sturgis, Clayton Turnage. Lionsgate will release Hunter's Moon direct-to-VOD/DVD starting March 24th coming up. Anyone into it?