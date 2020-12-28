Thomas Sadoski in Kooky Dark Comedy 'The Mimic' Official Trailer

"After that, every time I went someplace - he was there." Gravitas has unveiled an official trailer for an indie dark comedy titled The Mimic, which premiered at this year's Cinequest Film Festival. A very strange comedy where the main character "learns that imitation may not be the sincerest form of flattery when he is befriended by a younger neighbor on the town's newspaper staff." The Kid, who is married but childless, knows no one in town. The Narrator knows everyone in town. Obsessed with the idea that the Kid may be a sociopath, the Narrator goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about him and his wife, who he soon begins to fancy. Between long walks down the street, a twisted dinner date, and a car drive gone terribly wrong, the Narrator gets closer and closer to the truth about the Kid. How's that for an intro? This stars Thomas Sadoski and Jake Robinson, with Austin Pendleton, Gina Gershon, Marilu Henner, Tammy Blanchard, Didi Conn, Josh Pais, & Jessica Keenan Wynn. It looks super funky, I must say.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas F. Mazziotti's The Mimic, direct from YouTube:

Based on a true story, this clever, intriguing, and hyperbolic comedy follows the main character - known as 'the Narrator' (Thomas Sadoski) who's befriended by his young new neighbor 'the Kid’ (Jake Robinson), after he joins the local newspaper team. Obsessed with the idea that the Kid may be a sociopath, the Narrator goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about him and his wife, a woman he ultimately begins to fancy. Between long walks down the street, a twisted dinner date, and a car drive gone terribly wrong, the Narrator gets closer & closer to the truth about the Kid. But the truth, as he finds, is anything but what he expected. The Mimic is written and directed by producer / filmmaker Thomas F. Mazziotti, director of the films Hide Hide, Undertow, and Charlie Hoboken previously. This originally premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas will debut Mazziotti's The Mimic in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th, 2021 this winter. For more info, visit the film's official site. Interested?