Three Friends Road Trip to a Concert in Comedy 'Summerland' Trailer

"I'm not going to be a third wheel to some… blind date of yours!" Superchill has released the first official trailer for Summerland, a coming-of-age road trip comedy from a filmmaker known as "Lankyboy". Not to be confused with the romantic drama also titled Summerland, which also opened this summer. This film is a comedy that follows Bray, a teenager who poses as a girl on an online dating website. He falls for a guy who he believes is in the closet. Bray and his best friend Oliver plan a trip to Summerland, a music festival to meet him. The only problem? Bray is pretending to be his best friends girlfriend, who ends up coming on the trip with them. The sun-kissed and never-been-kissed indie coming-of-age comedy follows three friends all trying desperately to find themselves, while trying not to drive off the road in the process. Starring Maddie Phillips, Rory J. Saper, Dylan Playfair, Noah Grossman, and Chris Ball. Looks like typical teen fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lankyboy's Summerland, direct from YouTube:

Surviving graduation is just the first challenge for Bray (Chris Ball), Oliver (Rory J. Saper), and Stacey (Maddie Phillips), three friends determined to make it to the Summerland music festival, no matter what it takes. Embarking on a road-trip in high-spirits, there’s more than just music waiting for them at the end of the rainbow. Bray has plans to meet Shawn, a boy he met on an online dating site he’s convinced is questioning his sexuality. The problem? He’s been pretending to be Stacey, Oliver’s girlfriend, to get close to him. Summerland is directed by filmmaker "Lankyboy", originally known as Owen Trevor, making his feature directorial debut after various shorts and commercials work previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Ball, Dylan Griffiths, Kurtis David Harder, Noah Kentis. A Superchill / First Look Films production, produced by Kurtis David Harder, Chris Ball, Brandon Christensen, KC Macpherson, and also Noah Kentis. Lankyboy's Summerland will debut direct-to-VOD starting September 14th coming soon. Look any good?