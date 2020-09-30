Three Sisters from a Town Full of Secrets in 'Fishbowl' Thriller Trailer

"Father started wrestling with this fate… he ended up winning." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie thriller called Fishbowl, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaking siblings Stephen & Alexa Kinigopoulos raised in Maryland. This premiered at the Austin Film Festival in 2018, and it also screened at the Annapolis, Red Rock, and Anchorage Film Festivals. Three sisters. To get to heaven, they'll have to walk through hell. In a small town filled with secrets, three sisters are forced to cling to each other as they cope with loss and a father who's growing increasingly obsessed with the rapture he thinks is coming. As the bell begins to toll for "the rapture", true colors shine through and the mystery of their mom's disappearance is revealed in a "shattering" climax. The film features Emily Peachey, Caroline Coleman, Belle Shickle as the three sisters, along with Judith Hoag, Rick Kain, Delaney Williams, and Maria Broom. This looks extra uncomfortable and super creepy, but I think that's the point. Crazy religious nuts.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen & Alexa Kinigopoulos' Fishbowl, direct from YouTube:

An intriguing tale of sin and redemption, Fishbowl, takes place in, Bishop, a small town filled with secrets, where the Simon sisters (Emily Peachey, Caroline Coleman, Belle Shickle) are trying to cope with the absence of their mother (Judith Hoag) and maintain a normal life, while enduring Catholic school and typical teen struggles under the watchful eye of their demanding teacher, Mr. Barnes (Delaney Williams). Silently repressing all of them is their damaged father (Rick Kain) who, quite adrift himself, is growing increasingly obsessed with The Rapture that he believes is imminent. For the girls, home is anything but a refuge. In the midst of rebellious acts, punishments, and religious imposition, the sisters must cling to one another to survive. On the night that Rick believes to be The Rapture, he will attempt to take his daughters to "the other side". Fishbowl is directed by American filmmaking siblings Stephen Kinigopoulos & Alexa Kinigopoulos, both making their feature directorial debut after numerous shorts previously. The script is written by Piero S. Iberti, Stephen Kinigopoulos, and Maria Stratakis. This initially premiered at the Austin Film Festival in 2018. Gravitas releases the Kinigopoulos' Fishbowl direct-to-VOD starting October 27th.