Three Women Go to Mexico to Delete an Email in 'Desperados' Trailer

"What do you actually know about this guy?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a zany trio-of-ladies comedy called Desperados, a new feature film made by "Funny or Die" filmmaker Lauren Palmigiano (also known as "LP"). Nasim Pedrad (from SNL and "New Girl") stars as Darya. She freaks out and, with her reluctant friends in tow, rushes to Mexico to try and delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau who also gets caught up in their frantic scheme. Why does it sound like one of those terribly cheesy Hollywood comedies from the 90s they stopped making? Desperados also stars Anna Camp, Sarah Burns, Lamorne Morris, Robbie Amell, and Heather Graham. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lauren Palmigiano's Desperados, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp & Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme. Desperados is directed by American filmmaker "LP" (aka Lauren Palmigiano), her second feature after making Cedar, Pine & Corn previously, as well as numerous "Funny or Die" videos and TV work including episodes of "Mr. Mom" and "Tacoma FD". The screenplay is written by Ellen Rapoport. Produced by John Finemore, Elizabeth Grave, Kelli Konop, and Mason Novick. Netflix will debut LP's Desperados streaming exclusively starting on July 3rd this summer.