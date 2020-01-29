Thrilling US Trailer for Stunning Chinese Noir 'The Wild Goose Lake'

"The reward goes to my wife. Can I trust you?" Film Movement has debuted the first official trailer for The Wild Goose Lake, a stunningly gorgeous modern noir gangster film from China. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and stopped by the Toronto and New York Film Festivals in the film. Hu Ge plays a gangster named Zhou Zenong on the run, who sacrifices everything for his family and a woman he meets while on the lam. This features "gorgeous, neon-drenched cinematography and bursts of shocking, expertly choreographed action." I caught this in Cannes and loved it, the cinematography is some of the best I've ever seen (read my full review). Also starring Lun-Mei Kwei, Fan Liao, Regina Wan, Dao Qi, Hua Hua, and Jue Huang. Highly recommend discovering this gem to anyone else that digs slick noir thrillers.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Diao Yinan's The Wild Goose Lake, from YouTube:

When small-time mob leader Zhou Zenong (Chinese superstar Hu Ge) accidentally kills a cop, a dead-or-alive bounty is placed on his head, forcing him on the lam from both the police as well as dangerous gangsters out for the reward. Hiding out in China’s densely populated (and deeply divided) Wuhan province, Zhou becomes entangled with a beautiful, enigmatic woman, who has mysterious intentions of her own. The Wild Goose Lake, also known as Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui, is both written and directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Diao Yinan, director of the films Uniform, Night Train, and Black Coal Thin Ice previously. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year (my review), and also played at Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, and New York Film Festivals. Film Movement will release Yinan's The Wild Goose Lake in select US theaters starting on March 6th, 2020 this winter. Who's interested in watching?