Tiffani Fest & Felissa Rose in Trailer for Meta-Horror Film 'For Jennifer'

"No one makes it out alive!" JB Films has released a trailer for an indie meta-horror horror film called For Jennifer, which originally premiered back in 2018 and is just now getting a VOD release. This is the latest in the Jennifer series created by Jody Barton and James Cullen Bressack. Jennifer, Stefanie, and Joey are making a movie. But soon the lines between what is a movie and what is real begin to disappear. And when making a horror movie, that can be a difference between life and death. Ooooooohhhhh so scary. The meta-horror aspect is because it's about a horror blogger who tries to make a horror movie who realizes there are other horror movies just like it and figures out she is also in a horror movie. Whew. The film stars Tiffani Fest, Felissa Rose, Dominique Swain, Lanett Tachel, Rich Finley, and Nick Kekeris. This is super duper, extra low budget - just seems like a bunch of friends having fun with horror more than anything else.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Jody Barton's For Jennifer, direct from YouTube:

After a surprise horror themed birthday party, Jennifer gets a scare that leads to an accident. Jennifer is a horror blogger and huge horror movie fan. Her friends, to cheer her up after the accident, decide they could make a movie. They collect their GoPro cameras and phones and begin to shoot. Soon, discoveries of other low budget horror films similar to theirs begin to intersect with their own movie. This sends Jennifer on a journey to understand where these other "Jennifer" films came from. The journey leads to a discovery about the films she could never have imagined, and she realizes her participation has put her life, and the lives of her friends, in real danger. A danger they have to endure, whether by choice or not… if they want to make a good horror movie. For Jennifer is directed by actor / filmmaker Jody Barton, making his first feature film after a few small acting roles. The screenplay is by Jody Barton and James Cullen Bressack. JB Films has released Barton's For Jennifer direct-to-VOD already – available to watch now. Anyone curious?