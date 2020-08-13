Time to Meet 'The Faceless Man' in Trailer for Australian Horror Film

"Whatever you do… don't go into the workshop." Freedom Cinema has released an official trailer for an indie horror film from Australia called The Faceless Man, which is set to open in the US on VOD later this month. This premiered at the Melbourne Underground Film Festival last year, where it won a bunch of awards. Sophie Thurling stars as a cancer survivor who goes out to a country house with her friends. At first they're terrorized by red neck locals, but at the same time a para-normal monster "seen as the faceless man" haunts the house pushing the friends to their limits. The cast includes Andy McPhee, Roger Ward, Lucas Pittaway, Albert Goikhman, Brendan Bacon, and Daniel Reader. This looks like a wild Oz-sploitation mashup of all kinds of crazy horror concepts. And there's a killer poster for it - also seen below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for James Di Martino's The Faceless Man, direct from YouTube:

Emily Beckman (Sophie Thurling) is a recovering cancer survivor of three years. Faced with her fear of getting sick again, her best friend Nina plans a weekend away. The six friends venture out to a country holiday house to party over a weekend. Cut off from the rest of the world they soon learn the inhabitants are unsettling red neck individuals who terrorize and humiliate travelers. At the same time a para-normal monster seen as the faceless man haunts the house pushing the friends to their limits. The Faceless Man is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker James Di Martino, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other projects previously. The film took home 6 major awards at the Melbourne Underground Film Festival including Best Director and Best Film. Freedom Cinema will release Di Martino's The Faceless Man direct-to-VOD starting on August 28th this month. Who wants to watch?