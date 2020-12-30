Time to Play 'Cosmoball' - New Trailer for Epic Russian Sci-Fi Movie

"It's easier to risk your life when you know you're supported by millions, even if they don't the truth or understand…" Take a look at this! An English-dubbed trailer has debuted for a crazy insanely epic Russian sci-fi spectacle called Cosmoball, made by famed producer Dzhanik Fayzi. An enormous spaceship hovers over Earth – this is a stadium, which hosts sports events that resemble soccer but at mind-boggling speeds. The name of the game is "cosmoball". A young man with enormous power of an unknown nature joins the team of hot-headed superheroes in exchange for a cure for his mother’s deadly illness. Starring Viktoriya Agalakova, Georgiy Bestaev, and Khristina Blokhina. This is one of those mega epic kitchen sink sci-fi movies where they throw EVERY idea into it, literally any & every wild idea that comes to mind is in here, from creatures to set pieces to visualizations to plot twists and whatever else. But sure, I still want to watch.

Here's the official international trailer (+ poster) for Dzhanik Fayziev's Cosmoball, direct from YouTube:

Cosmoball is a mesmerizing intergalactic game of future played between humans and aliens at the giant extraterrestrial ship hovering in the sky over Earth. A young man with enormous power of an unknown nature joins the team of hot-headed superheroes in exchange for a cure for his mother’s deadly illness. The Four from Earth will fight not only to defend the honor of their home planet in the spectacular game, but to face the unprecedented threat to the Galaxy and embrace their own destiny. Cosmoball is directed by prominent Russian producer / filmmaker Dzhanik Fayziev, director of the films Who Are You?, Kammi, The Turkish Gambit, August Eighth, and Furious previously. The screenplay is written by Dzhanik Fayziev, Twister Murchison, Drew Row, and Andrey Rubanov. This already opened in Russia earlier this year. The film will open in the US sometime in 2021 - no release date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Who's down?