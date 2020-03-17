Time-Traveling Assassin Sci-Fi Rom-Com 'Same Boat' Official Trailer

"Lilly, I have another international waters secret…" Dark Star has debuted the official trailer for an indie time travel romantic comedy called Same Boat, marking the feature directorial debut of actor / comedian Chris Roberti. This is one of those perfect pitches that we've all imagined would be a good movie. Right? A time-traveling assassin from the 28th century finds himself on a cruise ship, where he falls for the women he's supposed to kill. Same Boat stars Chris Roberti, Tonya Glanz, David Bly, and David Carl. Along with a random cruise ship full of passengers. This is a very, very low-budget indie sci-fi flick that has some good ideas in it. Just not sure if it's going to be as good as it could be, looks a bit too low key. Jump in below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Roberti's Same Boat, direct from OC's YouTube:

James (Roberti) is a time travelling assassin from the 28th century sent to 2018 to kill a woman, but when his intern gets sick and he loses his paperwork he has some time to kill, so to speak, while enjoying the cruise he accidentally falls in love with the woman he's supposed to kill. Same Boat is a film about duty, love, friendship, and how kindness is more powerful than destruction. Same Boat is directed by comedian / actor / filmmaker Chris Roberti, now making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Itzkowitz, Chris Roberti, and Mark Leidner. This originally premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival one year ago. Dark Star Pictures will release Roberti's Same Boat direct-to-VOD starting on April 7th this spring. For more info, here's the film's official website. Who wants to watch this?