Tinatin Dalakishvili Stars in Steampunk + Magic Movie 'Abigail' Trailer

"This gift… it has awakened in you." Well Go USA has released a new trailer for the indie sci-fi steampunk fantasy film from Russia titled just Abigail, which opened in Russia late last summer. It's skipping theaters and going straight to DVD/VOD here in the US, but if you're curious about checking out this high concept steampunk flick, it might be worth a look anyway. Tinatin Dalakishvili stars as Abigail, or Abby, a woman who lives in town that closes itself off and walls itself in after a "mysterious illness", a cover up to contain people with powers. Going against the authorities to find her father, Abby learns that her city is actually full of magic. Despite being made in Russia, they speak English in the film making it an easier sell around the world. This gets pretty wild once they start getting into all the powers and magic from their hands and fairies and so much weird stuff. In addition to Tinatin, it also stars Eddie Marsan, Rinal Mukhametov, Ravshana Kurkova, Gleb Bochkov, and Artyom Tkachenko. This is really worth a watch - looks cool.

Here's the official US trailer (+ promo poster) for Aleksandr Boguslavskiy's Abigail, direct from YouTube:

When townspeople start dying from a mysterious illness, Abigail's town closes itself off from the outside world and then takes away everyone "infected" with the disease, including Abigail's beloved father, to be executed. Ten years later, as she’s trying to escape the town's security forces, Abby (Tinatin Dalakishvili) uncovers a shocking truth - her father may still be alive. Filled with danger and discoveries, Abby sets out on a magical steampunk adventure that overturns everything she once knew about the world, her family and even herself. Abigail, also known as Эбигейл in Russian or fully titled Abigail: Le Pouvoir de l'Élue in French, is directed by Russian filmmaker Aleksandr Boguslavskiy, his second feature film after making Beyond the Edge of Reality previously. The screenplay is written by Aleksandr Boguslavskiy and Dmitriy Zhigalov. This originally opened in Russian last August, also in Europe in the fall. Well Go USA will release Boguslavskiy's Abigail direct-to-DVD/VOD in the US starting on March 17th this winter. Who's interested?