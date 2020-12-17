Toby Kebbell is Held in Syria in True Journalism Story 'Daniel' Trailer

"How much will they pay for him?" Signature Entertainment in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for the true story of journalism drama Daniel, made by filmmakers Niels Arden Oplev & Anders W. Berthelsen. This originally premiered last year and it already opened in Denmark last year, and is only now getting a release in the UK first (still no US release date set yet). The film tells the true story of Danish photographer Daniel Rye, who was captured by ISIS in Syria in 2013 and held hostage for 398 days along with 23 other foreign nationals including the infamous and ill-fated journalist James Foley. The film follows Daniel's fight for survival and the alliance he formed with James before his public execution which made global headlines in 2013. Starring Toby Kebbell as Daniel, Esben Smed as James, as well as Sofia Asir, Arbi Alviati, and Henrik Birch. What a remarkably harrowing experience. Looks like a riveting film about their story.

Here's the new UK trailer for Niels Arden Oplev & Anders W. Berthelsen's Daniel, from YouTube:

Daniel is the inspiring and shocking story of Daniel Rye (Toby Kebbell), a photographer who was at the centre of one of the most spectacular kidnappings in recent times. Daniel, who was kidnapped by ISIS and held hostage in Syria for 398 days along with 23 other foreign nationals including the infamous and ill-fated journalist James Foley (Ebsem Smed). The film follows Daniel's fight for survival and the alliance he formed with James before his public execution which made global headlines in 2013. Daniel is co-directed by Danish filmmakers Niels Arden Oplev (director of films Portland, Fukssvansen, We Shall Overcome, Worlds Apart, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Dead Man Down, Speed Walking, Flatliners) & Anders W. Berthelsen (an actor making his feature directorial debut), both co-directing for their first time. The screenplay is written by Anders Thomas Jensen, based on Puk Damsgård's book about this event. This first opened in Denmark last year, and played at the Göteborg Film Festival last year. Signature Ent. will release Daniel in the UK direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on January 18th, 2021 next month. Is anyone interested?