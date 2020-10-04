Toby Wallace in Trailer for 'Acute Misfortune' About a Tortured Artist

"The art world caused this…" Dark Star has released an official trailer for Acute Misfortune, a fictional adaptation of Erik Jensen's award-winning biography of the tortured Australian artist Adam Cullen. This originally premiered at the Melbourne and Adelaide Film Festivals back in 2018, and also played at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. The film is an examination of the connection between the biographer and his subject, following this particular story as it descends into a dependent and abusive relationship. Toby Wallace (who won the "Best Young Actor" award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival for Babyteeth) stars as biographer Erik Jensen, and Daniel Henshall co-stars as bipolar artist Adam Cullen (who passed away in 2012). It also stars Gillian Jones, Geneviève Lemon, and Max Cullen. This does indeed look like a very striking film, boasting some stunning images accenting a complicated story about two very different people.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Thomas M. Wright's Acute Misfortune, direct from YouTube:

The feature film adaptation of Erik Jensen's award-winning biography of Adam Cullen is the story of the biographer and his subject, as it descends into a dependent and abusive relationship. Acute Misfortune is directed by Australian actor-turned-filmmaker Thomas M. Wright, making his feature directorial debut with this film after appearing in a number of films including Sweet Country and Van Diemen's Land. The screenplay is also written by Thomas M. Wright, adapted from the book of the same name by Erik Jensen. This first premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival in 2018, and it also played at the Adelaide Film Festival that year. Dark Star Pictures will release Wright's Acute Misfortune in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting October 2nd, then on VOD starting November 3rd this fall. Anyone interested in watching this?