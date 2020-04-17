Tom Felton & Tammin Sursok in First Trailer for 'Braking for Whales'

"I'm gonna fight for her, Mitch. I'm not going anywhere…" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the trailer for a spunky indie dramedy titled Braking for Whales, which marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Sean McEwen. The film is headed to VOD coming up this spring, for those interested in watching this one. Tom Felton and Tammin Sursok star in this as Brandon and Star, estranged brother and sister. The two are brought together after their mother's recent death and end up on a road trip trying to fulfill her absurd final request to dispose of her ashes in the body of a whale. The full cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Koechner, Austin Swift, and Carrie Clifford. Looks like a solid road trip comedy meets siblings emotional bonding story. There's a few unexpected wacky moments in this trailer that make it worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sean McEwen's Braking for Whales, direct from YouTube:

Star and Brandon, estranged brother and sister, are brought together after their mother's recent death and her absurd final request to dispose of her ashes in the body of a whale. With no other choice than face losing their much needed inheritance - they embark on a road trip together to San Antonio, Texas where they not only encounter adventure but also encounter each other. Braking for Whales, also known as Whaling, is directed by filmmaker Sean McEwen, making his feature directorial debut after one short and some TV work previously, including "Aussie Girl". The screenplay is written by Sean McEwen and Tammin Sursok. Produced by Cassidy Lunnen, Sean McEwen, Tammin Sursok. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Gravitas will debut McEwen's Braking for Whales direct-to-VOD starting this spring. Anyone?