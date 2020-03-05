Tom Hanks Leads a WWII Naval Fleet in First Trailer for 'Greyhound'

"The wolf pack's hunting us." Sony Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for a WWII naval action movie titled Greyhound, which is also the name of the ship that leads the way in this story (in case you're wondering why it's called Greyhound). Inspired by actual events, the screenplay is written by Tom Hanks, who also stars in this as Captain Ernest Krause. He leads an Allied convoy of 37 ships being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolf packs across the North Atlantic ocean towards the UK. The full cast includes Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Maximilian Osinski, Lee Norris, Rob Morgan, Devin Druid, Michael Benz, and Matthew Zuk. This is now set to open in theaters everywhere in the middle of June this summer. Lots of CG naval warfare shots in this trailer, but it still looks super intense. As expected.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Schneider's Greyhound, direct from Sony's YouTube:

The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats. Greyhound is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Aaron Schneider, his second feature film after making Get Low previously. The screenplay is written by Tom Hanks, inspired by actual events. Based on the novel "The Good Shepherd" from C.S. Forester. Produced by Gary Goetzman. Sony will release Schneider's Greyhound in theaters everywhere starting on June 12th this summer. Want to watch?