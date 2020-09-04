Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in Official Trailer for Indie Irish Drama 'Rialto'

"You judge me, and you don't even know me!" Break Out Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie Irish drama titled Rialto, which originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. It also played at the Göteborg Festival and Galway Film Fleadh this year. After the death of his father, a destructive figure, Colm's emotional life cracks open, and his downward spiral continues when he is made redundant. Drinking heavily and unable to confide in his wife, Colm finds himself drawn to Jay, a 19 year-old who dabbles in prostitution. Their sexual encounters and tentative friendship become Colm's only solace from the pressures he feels -- but this recklessness puts his family-life at risk. Starring Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Tom Glynn-Carney, Tom Glynn-Carney, & Sophie Jo Wasson. This looks like a very emotional, and heartbreaking story about our struggles with intimacy in life. This is a really beautiful trailer, quite alluring with the music.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Peter Mackie Burns' Rialto, direct from YouTube:

Colm, mid-40s has a comfortable life: a managerial job in Dublin's docks, two teenage children, and a kind, loyal wife in Claire. After the death of his father, a destructive figure, Colm's emotional life cracks open, and his downward spiral continues when he is made redundant. Drinking heavily and unable to confide in Claire, Colm finds himself drawn to Jay, a 19-year-old who dabbles in prostitution. Their sexual encounters and tentative friendship become Colm's only solace - but this recklessness puts his family-life at risk. Rialto is directed by Scottish filmmaker Peter Mackie Burns, his second feature film after making Daphne previously, and a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Mark O'Halloran. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. The film opens in theaters in Ireland starting this October. No US release date has been set yet - expected to arrive on VOD later this fall. Who's interested in this one?