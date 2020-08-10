Tony Todd & Dylan Baker in Horror Anthology Film 'Immortal' Trailer

"What do you think it says about us as a society that the bad guys are always more fun?" Different Duck Films has released an official trailer for an indie horror-thriller anthology film called Immortal, which premiered at the Screamfest Horror Festival last year. It's written, directed and produced by Rob Margolies, featuring a star-studded cast headlined by Tony Todd, Dylan Baker, Robin Bartlett, Samm Levine, Vanessa Lengies, and Agnes Bruckner. "Thrown into the face of death only to emerge unharmed, the characters of Immortal are left staring at eternity in the face with uncertainty and fear like they've never imagined." A chilling horror anthology film told in four chapters, Immortal boasts career-best performances from a cast that also includes Mario Van Peebles, Lindsay Mushett, and Jason Stuart. Yes this has a solid cast, but the segments seem quite derivative - stories about immortality, another game of hunt-or-be-hunted in the woods, daytime home invasion, and so on. Maybe there's something to this, maybe there isn't.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for horror anthology film Immortal, direct from YouTube:

Thrown into the face of death only to emerge unharmed, the characters of Immortal are left staring at eternity in the face with uncertainty and fear like they've never imagined. The film follows Chelsea, a high school track star who comes clean about sexual misconduct with her coach only to find out her confession might be too late, Gary and Vanessa, a young, expecting married couple who scheme a morbid solution to their financial issues, Ted, a man filled with sorrow who agrees to euthanize his cancer-ridden wife Mary, and Warren, a young man with little direction in life who is forced to discover his new gifts after a tragic accident. Immortal features segments directed by filmmakers Tom Colley (shorts filmmaker / camera op), Jon Dabach (of I'd Like to Be Alone Now), Danny Isaacs (The Big O short film), and Rob Margolies (Lifelines, She Wants Me, All You Can Eat, Yes). It's produced by, and the screenplays are written by, Jon Dabach and Rob Margolies. This first premiered at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival last year. Different Duck Films will release Immortal direct-to-VOD starting on September 1st coming up soon. Who's down?