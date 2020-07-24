'Top Gun: Maverick' & 'A Quiet Place Part II' Also Delayed Until 2021

More pandemic delays to report. Two highly anticipated sequels have been rescheduled - moving from fall 2020 openings until 2021. Unfortunately due to America's inability to control and maintain the coronavirus, cinemas still haven't re-opened and Hollywood studios are getting extra nervous, so they're making a safe choice and pulling big movies from the 2020 schedule and giving an extra year of time for things to return to normal. Joe Kosinski's sequel Top Gun: Maverick has been rescheduled for release July 2nd, 2021 (for 4th of July weekend). And John Krasinski's sequel A Quiet Place Part II has also been rescheduled for release April 23rd, 2021 (more than a year after it was initially set to open). It's exhausting to keep up with all the release date changes and delays, but we're doing our best to make sure our schedule is updated.

Both of these sequels were already scheduled to open months ago in 2020. A Quiet Place Part II (watch the official trailer) was set for March 20th earlier this year, then was delayed early on during the pandemic until this fall (in September). Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise (watch the official trailer) was initially set to open on June 26th this summer, then was delayed early on during the pandemic until December this year. It's clear the movie studio (Paramount) releasing both of these movies was originally confident that things would improve and we could defeat the virus by the end of the summer. But that's not a possibility anymore, so it's best to wait until everyone can safely enjoy going back to movie theaters - hopefully in 2021. We will continue to update our release schedules and monitor the news for delays and details on upcoming releases.

For more info about how we're updating our release schedule during the pandemic, please read this post.