Trailer for '2 Graves in the Desert' Thriller Featuring Michael Madsen

"Me and my brother – we're, not all bad…" 4Digital Media has released an official trailer for 2 Graves in the Desert, a crime thriller that is the feature debut of French producer / filmmaker Benjamin Goalabré. A man and woman wake to find themselves tied & gagged in the trunk of a pick-up truck and it soon becomes clear that they have been kidnapped and taken as hostages. Their two kidnappers have their own agenda, and it's not a pleasant one. Described as a "cold thriller set on the blazing road to Las Vegas, provoking the ultimate question – is there any way the hostages can escape alive?" The cast includes Michael Madsen, William Baldwin, Cassie Howarth, Iván González, and E.R. Ruiz. Looks like a crazy combination of Buried, but in a car trunk, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Or something like that? Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Benjamin Goalabré's 2 Graves in the Desert, from YouTube:

When Eric (Iván González) wakes up, tied and gagged in the trunk of a truck, it’s instantly clear he’s been kidnapped. However soon he discovers he’s accompanied by a young woman, Blake (Cassie Howarth), another hostage. Neither can recall how they ended up in this dire situation, and together they desperately try and get any help they can. With no helping coming, and as things become more and more hopeless, it soon becomes fearfully apparent that there is more going on than it first seems. The two kidnappers have their own agenda, and it's not a pleasant one… 2 Graves in the Desert, also known as Trunk, is directed by French filmmaker Benjamin Goalabré, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is by Jean Gardeil and Ed Kaplan, adapted by Cameron Watson. 4Digital Media releases Goalabré's 2 Graves in the Desert direct-to-VOD/DVD starting on March 3rd early next month.