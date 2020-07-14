Trailer for 'A Thousand Cuts' Doc About Propaganda in the Philippines

"We demanded the government be held accountable." PBS Distribution has released the first official trailer for a powerful new documentary titled A Thousand Cuts, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film examines how Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte uses social media to spread disinformation by following one journalist trying to call out the truth. This looks like a frightening horror film about how propaganda on the internet is being used very effectively (especially in the Philippines; but also all over the world) to control people and convince them to vote for a genuine murderer. Sundance says of the film: "As each side digs in, we become witness to an epic and ongoing fight for the integrity of human life and truth itself—a conflict that extends beyond the Philippines into our own divisive backyard." Chilling.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ramona S. Diaz's doc A Thousand Cuts, from YouTube:

A look at how Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte uses social media to spread disinformation. Nowhere is the worldwide erosion of democracy, fueled by social media disinformation campaigns, more starkly evident than in the authoritarian regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Journalist Maria Ressa places the tools of the free press—and her own freedom—on the line in defense of truth and democracy. A Thousand Cuts is directed by Filipino-American producer / filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz, director of the doc films Spirits Rising and Motherland previously as well as other TV work. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year; it also won the Best International Film award at the Documentary Edge Festival. PBS will release Diaz's doc A Thousand Cuts in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on August 7th this summer. For more info on the doc, visit the film's official website. Interested in watching?