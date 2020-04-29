Official Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary 'The Painter and the Thief'

"There was no way how I could see the thief in this guy." Neon has unveiled an official trailer for a highly acclaimed documentary titled The Painter and the Thief, made by Norwegian doc filmmaker Benjamin Ree. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and ended up winning a Jury Award. It also played at the Rotterdam, Tempo Documentary, and Wisconsin Film Festivals. The fascinating doc film follows a struggling Czech artist who befriends the thief who stole two of her paintings. She becomes his closest ally when he is hurt in a car crash and needs full-time care, even if her paintings are not found. But then the tables turn… It's a documentary you have to see to understand, and it's best experienced without knowing much before viewing. I hope you decide to watch. A film about how much people affect each other.

Here's the official trailer for Benjamin Ree's doc The Painter and the Thief, from Neon's YouTube:

Desperate for answers about the theft of her 2 paintings, a Czech artist seeks out and befriends the career criminal who stole them. After inviting her thief to sit for a portrait, the two then form an improbable relationship and an inextricable bond that will forever link these lonely souls. The Painter and the Thief, originally called Kunstneren og tyven in Norwegian, is directed by Norwegian doc filmmaker Benjamin Ree, his second feature film after the documentary Magnus previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Creative Storytelling. Neon will release Ree's The Painter and the Thief direct-to-VOD starting May 22nd. For more info the film's Facebook page. Who wants to watch?