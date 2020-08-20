Trailer for Ai Weiwei's Doc 'CoroNation' About China's Virus Response

Ai Weiwei is back at it! Alamo Drafthouse has debuted the first official trailer for CoroNation, the latest documentary film made by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. While the rest of the world was slowly waking up to the spread of COVID-19, activist and artist Ai Weiwei directed a team to film inside the hospitals, homes, and quarantine sites of Wuhan, the first city hit in the global pandemic. Today, he surprised the world with the release of his new documentary CoroNation - available to watch NOW via Alamo's "Virtual Cinema". Ai Weiwei’s CoroNation is the first feature-length documentary about the coronavirus in Wuhan. As the first city hit in the global pandemic, the Chinese metropolis with a population of 11 million was placed under an unprecedented lockdown. Ai Weiwei paints a moving and revelatory portrait not just of China's response to the pandemic but also of ordinary people in Wuhan, showing how they personally cope with the disaster. A look at both how quickly and dominantly China responded to the coronavirus, but also a look at the crushing bureaucracy of that same machine, "its totalitarian decision-making, clear deception." A lot to cover in this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ai Weiwei's doc CoroNation, direct from YouTube:

The documentary showcases the incredible speed & power of China’s state machinery with its construction of massive coronavirus hospitals, deployment of roving sanitation-fogging robots, implementation of an exhaustive testing and contact-tracing protocol, and punctiliously engineered protective measures for health workers. But on the other side of the scale is the crushing bureaucracy of that same machine, its totalitarian decision-making, clear deception of ordinary citizens, the absence of civic communication, and perhaps, worst of all, a cold-eyed lack of empathy for those suffering loss and kept away from home. CoroNation is directed by acclaimed Chinese artist / filmmaker Ai Weiwei, of many doc films including Chang'an Boulevard, Beijing 2003, Disturbing the Peace, So Sorry, Stay Home, Human Flow, The Rest, and more. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. CoroNation is already available to watch now for rent or purchase via Alamo On Demand Virtual Cinema. 100% of the Alamo Drafthouse's share of revenue from rentals and purchases will be donated to the Alamo Family Fund. Anyone want to watch this?