Trailer for 'All Day and a Night' with Jeffrey Wright & Ashton Sanders

"What did you do, Jahkor?" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled All Day and a Night, the second feature film directed by Joe Robert Cole (Amber Lake), also known as one of the co-writers on the Black Panther script. His latest is about a young rapper from Oakland who struggles to deal with the repercussions of his actions. Landing in prison beside his father, Jahkor embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery, exploring the events that unite them, in hopes of helping his newborn son break a cycle that feels unavoidable. Ashton Sanders (from Moonlight) co-stars with Jeffrey Wright, and a cast including Regina Taylor, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Isaiah John, Kelly Jenrette, & Shakira Ja'Nai Paye. This looks damn good! A brutally honest tale about family and the choices we make that set us apart.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Robert Cole's All Day and a Night, from Netflix's YouTube:

As soft-spoken Jahkor Abraham Lincoln (Ashton Sanders) struggles to keep his dream of rapping alive amidst a gang war in Oakland, CA, his ill-fated life and real-world responsibilities drive him further and further across the line of right and wrong with tragic consequences. Landing in prison beside his father, J.D. (Jeffrey Wright) whom he never wanted to be like, Jahkor embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery, exploring the events that unite them, in hopes of helping his newborn son break a cycle that feels unavoidable. All Day and a Night is both written & directed by writer / filmmaker Joe Robert Cole, his second feature film after directing Amber Lake previously; he also co-wrote the screenplay for Marvel's Black Panther and worked on "American Crime Story". Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Jared Ian Goldman. Netflix will debut All Day and a Night streaming exclusively starting on May 1st. Interested?